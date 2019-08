The legendary sounds of Queen filled the Bayfront Convention Center. Last nights performance was actually a rehearsal for next week’s big show at Celebrate Erie.

The Erie All Stars, the All Stars Choir, the Erie Philharmonic, and Erie Thunderline are teaming up to present “Erie Celebrates Queen.”

This show includes Queen’s biggest hits, with Erie native Trevor Huster portraying singer Freddie Mercury.

“Erie Celebrates Queen” takes the main stage next Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.