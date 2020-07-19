Performing Arts Collective Alliance discusses plans for new roof

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance, PACA, has figured out the plans for a new roof.

We spoke directly to the executive director about these plans.

The executive director of PACA said that they have figured out who will be reconstructing the roof.

According to the executive director, they are also planning renovations for the new handicap bathrooms.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PACA had to cancel six consecutive productions. The executive director said that they may not have live performances until 2021.

“It doesn’t look like we will be able to open for the theater and the music and the opening of our art shows and galleries and downstairs and those kind of things until January,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA.

Erie Gives Day is on August 11th. This will be an opportunity for PACA to raise the revenue that was lost from the canceled shows.

“Erie Gives Day, which is fantastic for so many non-profits, we hope that people will think of PACA in addition to all the other non-profits they are going to donate to and be a part of that. That will certainly go into the roofing fund,” said Paul Lukach, President of the Board of Directors for PACA.

Tanenbaum said that this week they are signing a contract and that by fall there will be an entirely new roof.

“We have selected a company McCreary’s Roofing to put on a brand new roof. It’s about 14,000 square feet up on our roof so it’s expensive. We selected them because they are a 125 year old company,” said Tanenbaum.

Tanenbaum added that the new roof will last for at least 30 years. He said that it will be an expensive process.

“We did not get any kind of federal or state or local grant money for this roof. We’re paying for it ourselves with a loan from Northwest Savings Bank,” said Tanenbaum.

To find out more information about what is going on at PACA click here.