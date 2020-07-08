Performing Arts Collective Alliance gets passing vote on new roof repairs

One local non-profit will soon be getting some much needed repairs.

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance will be getting a new roof put on it’s building after a passing vote from the board of directors.

This comes the board gained some funds from both donors and organizations.

According to the organization, construction workers should begin the project within the next 20 days.

“For us its very exciting particularly since our theater PACA and all the theaters and all the arts in general are canceled for the foreseeable future, so to be able to tackle an exciting project while in our downtime is a really exciting experience,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of the Performing Arts Collective Alliance.

The roof of the building is approximately 14,000 square feet. Once the project is underway it is expected to go on for about a month.