Perkins in Edinboro to reopen on May 27th

The Perkins in Edinboro is reopening.

After a building fire took place in 2015 and forced the Perkins in Edinboro to close, it is returning to the area at 207 West Plum Street.

The new restaurant is locally owned by JDK Management making it their 49th Perkins location.

Russell Berner, the VP of Restaurant and Operations for the group, said that they are eager to connect with residents while providing homestyle meals for them to enjoy together once again.

The restaurant will be opening on Monday May 27th.