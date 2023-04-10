A local fire department may have to backpedal on its plan to end mutual aid to neighboring municipalities.

In February, Perry Hi-Way Hose Company said it no longer would respond to ambulance calls outside of Summit Township beginning on May 1.

A state agency and Erie County Executive Brenton Davis are pushing back on those plans saying they cannot deny mutual aid for a neighboring municipality to simply preserve resources.

“That’s just 100% a publicity stunt by that executive director. It’s 100% false, and it wouldn’t be tolerated. What they would actually do is put Summit residents at risk of potentially losing that license, so I don’t see that actually being a thing,” said Davis.

Erie County officials shared a letter from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Emergency Medical Services to Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. The letter says in part:

“There is no ability for the bureau to approve a request for change in location in which Perry Hi-Way Hose Co. provides emergency medical services. I would recommend you continue the dialogue with the municipalities as well as engage the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) regarding your preferences for a primary dispatch area.”