In a letter sent to local municipalities, Perry Hi-Way Hose Co. announced that they will no longer be providing ambulance coverage for mutual aid starting May 1, 2023.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis acknowledged that he is aware of the situation in a letter to municipal officials, fire and EMS personnel.

The EMS / Fire Recruitment and Retention Committee have been collaborating with emergency service providers and municipal officials since 2019 to address the crisis with different programs such as EMS scholarships and grant opportunities through county $2.3 million in ARPA dollars, educational events for providers and municipal leaders and a Tri-County Collaborative EMS Plan initiative.

Davis, along with EMS and Fire Recruitment and Retention Committee Co-Chairs Jessica Horan-Kunco and John Grappy held a conference call with Director of the Department of Health and Bureau of EMS Dr. Aaron Rhone to discuss the state of emergency medical services in Erie County.

In that conference they discussed the implementation of the Collaborative Emergency Medical Services Response Plan, 2022 call volume by provider, dropped call reports, out of service reports and mutual aid responses along with the negative impact of the loss of a provider in Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.

The Collaborative EMS Response Plan was implemented on May 1, 2022 to ensure emergency medical services are delivered throughout the county when a provider is unable to fulfill their coverage.