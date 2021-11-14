Perry Hi-Way Hose Company holds designer purse bingo to raise money for the station

The Perry Hi-Way Hose Company had a fun way to raise money to keep them in operation.

According to the president of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company this is their biggest fundraiser of the year where they hope to make about six to eight thousand dollars.

The holidays are coming up and one way to give thanks this year might be to win someone a gift or by giving back to your local fire departments.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company held a designer purse bingo to raise money for their station.

“It is amazing it’s for such a great cause and I really want to win a new purse,” said Sandy Kneller, Attendee.

“We are a busy department. We have a lot of expenses. It takes us almost half a million dollars a year to keep us in operation,” said John Spaulding, President of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

Spaulding said that he hopes to raise between six to eight thousand dollars from the event to use for the station.

“Paying our operational expenses, paying our electrical bills, gas bills for all of that stuff,” said Spaulding.

Not only is this the biggest charity event for Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, but the people said they are happy to give back to a local station.

“To support the local fire department is a phenomenal thing. I shop and support local,” said Tracie Sprague, Attendee.

“Well of course a new purse, a new designer purse and socializing with new friends,” said Michele Leflame, Attendee.

The cost for entry was $30 to play 16 bingo games.

Like other fire departments, the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company is in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

