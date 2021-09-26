Perry Hi-Way Hose Company raises more than $100,000 during flea market fundraiser

The Perry Hi-Way Hose Company hosted a flea market in order to raise money for their station.

According to the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, they raised more than $100,000 today.

Every vendor at the flea market paid ten dollars for a table in order to sell their items.

That money along with donations went towards the fire department.

One participant said that it is always nice to help local fire stations.

“We really support our volunteer fire department. This is the second time we have done the garage sale and it’s just a wonderful thing they do, and we are happy to be part of the community,” said Callajoy Rose, Participant.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m.

