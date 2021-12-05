Perry Highway Hose Company holds first annual craft show

One local fire station is helping local vendors get their talents out into the community during a craft show.

The craft show on December 5th was full of firsts for the fire station and one local vendor.

The first craft show was held at Perry High Way Hose Company and for one vendor it was her first craft show selling homemade goods.

This show also gave the community a chance to support local artists.

One local vendor made her craft show debut on Sunday showcasing many of her homemade goods.

“And they asked us they were impressed with overselling and the assets that we come here to the craft show and I was honored you know. So I made up all my angel ornaments and I started in October and finished them just last month,” said Carol Fulkrod, Local Vendor.

The organizer was very pleased with the turnout and support from the community.

“Not only for us to make a little bit of money, but for the vendors to do I mean they paid for our table to be here and spend their day here. So we got to get the traffic through sell some stuff for them,” said Jason Goodwill, Firefighter/Organizer.

With over 30 vendors to choose from, it’s the perfect way to shop local ahead of the holidays.

“Shop local, support your local vendor, support your local people and your local talents you know. With COVID out there and everything else it’s important these people don’t want to be out really. A lot of people still don’t want to be out, but come out support your local people support us,” said Goodwill.

After this event, Fulkrod is looking forward to future craft shows.

“Yeah this is nice. Yes this is something I would definitely go to and invite everybody to go to,” said Fulkrod.

Goodwill told us that there will be another craft show in the future, but there isn’t a date set in stone as of now.

