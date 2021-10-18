Perry Monument receives repairs after stone falls out in the beginning of Summer

The Perry Monument received some repairs after a sizable stone fell out of the monument at the beginning of the summer.

Perry Construction replaced the stone pro-bono after reaching out to park officials.

The construction company payed for parts and labor to replace it.

Presque Isle officials attributed the harsh weather conditions for the cause of the stone’s deterioration.

“Is one of the most exposed areas on the park besides being on the lakefront beaches here, and this monument, like just like today gets blasted nonstop. So some of the grouting started to dissolve and some of those areas that piece into fallen out cracking,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager.

The monument will have a full historical and structural evaluation next spring for possible rehabilitation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists