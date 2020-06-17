Perry Square Alliance’s Savor the Summer becomes gourmet delivery event

The Perry Square Alliance’s Savor the Summer event was set to take place on Friday, July 10 this year.

The brand-new event, a fundraiser for the Perry Square Alliance’s park beautification efforts, has also been impacted by COVID-19 like many events in our community this summer.

Savor the Summer was going to be a gathering of 200 guests to enjoy a 4-course dinner with live musical entertainment under a 100’ tent in west Perry Square.

Gloria Knox of the Perry Square Alliance and the Savor the Summer Committee have announced that the July event will be changed to a gourmet delivery event with five participating restaurants providing gourmet 4-course meals.

Other committee members working to make this event a success are Geri Cicchetti, Susan Dill, Mary Alice Doolin, Jeff Lawson, Barb Lechner, Barb Macks, Deborah Murphy, and Dave Tamulonis.

Committee members Gloria Knox and Dave Tamulonis, Perry Square Alliance board member Jeff Brinling, and Erie Mayor Joe Schember will be in Perry Square on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 PM to discuss the changes to the event.

The Perry Square Alliance’s continuing efforts to beautify the park with flower planting, and an initiative to give out 50 gift certificates from the five participating restaurants to nurses at four area hospitals (UPMC Hamot, AHN St. Vincent Health Center, Millcreek Community Hospital and the VA hospital) to give back to local healthcare workers.

“Perry Square is the heart of Erie,” says Erie Mayor Joe Schember. “We are very fortunate that the Perry Square Alliance was formed to revitalize it 11 years ago. I encourage everyone to participate in the Savor the Summer event on July 10th and 11th, 2020. You’ll enjoy a great dinner at home and make Perry Square better.”

The five restaurants participating are Molly Brannigan’s, Pineapple Eddie’s, Alkeme, Erie Club, and Room 33.

The restaurants’ head chefs were tasked with coming up with a creative and gourmet 4-course meal that highlights their respective culinary styles.

Full menus offered at each restaurant will be available to view on the Perry Square Alliance Facebook page.

Guests will have their dinner delivered to their homes on Friday, July 10 or Saturday, July 11.

Please call Gloria Knox at 814-873-0658 for information and to make a reservation.

The dinner is $125 per guest. This event is sponsored by Erie Insurance with supporting sponsorship by Erie Downtown Development Corporation, PNC Bank, and an anonymous donor.