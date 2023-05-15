A walk around Perry Square helped a local organization keep HIV awareness in the public eye.

On Monday evening, the Erie County Department of Health HIV Task Force held a walk to help raise awareness for HIV and AIDS.

The health department was offering HIV testing at the event as well as getting out the word on new medications and treatments.

The task force director pointed out the strides made in the fight against the virus over the years.

“Now, individuals can take medication to make them undetectable, so they can have testing done, and they don’t have what we call a ‘viral load,’ or you can now take medications to prevent actually having the infection if you’re exposed to someone with HIV,” said Gary Snyder, HIV Task Force.

The Erie County Department of Health recommends that everyone should be screened once a year in the same way people get their cholesterol or blood work done.