Perry Square hosts Fourth of July farmer’s market

Many local food vendors, farmers and crafters took full advantage of the Fourth of July weekend.

The Erie Downtown Partnership had a farmer’s market in Perry Square.

Folks enjoyed a cookout, food trucks and a concert.

Rebecca Styn, owner of Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails, looked to cash in on the day.

“This has been great for us,” Styn said. “They started it a couple of weeks ago, and they are really supportive, and it’s nice to see everybody. Plus, we get a lot of people from out of town, too. So it’s nice.”

Downtown hosts farmer’s markets every Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Perry Square.

