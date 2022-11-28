Workers were busy on Monday putting a touch of Christmas in Perry Square.

They were hanging holiday lights and putting up the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be up over the Christmas holiday. The events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership said this is the time of year he looks forward to, especially come Friday night.

“I think it’s great to see the park light up. I think because it’s a destination for folks to come here during the holidays and support all the small businesses downtown,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

This is an annual event, but was canceled last year because of COVID.