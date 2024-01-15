Another vendor in the Flagship City Food Hall is bowing out.

Perry’s Tavern has been a staple in the food hall for two years, but they are looking to turn the page to a new chapter.

A statement from their staff says in part:

“The time has come for Perry’s Tavern to saddle up and move on. We have been so proud and happy to serve the Erie community. We will miss our lovely customers and staff the most. It was your friendship in this endeavor that has been the most rewarding. We are not leaving forever. Just changing form.”