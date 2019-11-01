Person arrested in fatal West 24th and Liberty shooting case

Erie Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday on West 24th and Liberty Streets.

34-year-old Jonathan Outlaw has been charged in the shooting death of 37-year-old Duane Buckner.

According to police, when officers arrived at 2326 Liberty Street around 11 a.m. on October 31st, they saw a individual who appeared to have a gunshot wound lying on the walkway leading into the house.

Coroners pronounced Buckner dead on the scene.

When officers searched the apartment, they discovered Outlaw hiding in the basement. Police say Outlaw said “I shot him,” then transported him to the police department for questioning.

After questioning Outlaw and another individual who was in the apartment at the time of the incident, Outlaw reportedly admitted to police that he had fired a gun at Buckner after they exchanged words.

Outlaw is charged with criminal homicide, murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of crime. He is currently in Erie County Prison with no bail.