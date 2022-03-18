One person is in custody after a lengthy standoff at Presque Isle State Park.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. Friday evening for reports of a man with a weapon on Beach 10.

As a “Safety concern” police temporarily closed down part of the park.

The suspect was finally taken into custody around 7 p.m. without any injury.

According to police, the man was suicidal and likely would be taken to a hospital.