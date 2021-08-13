Person injured in early morning car accident on Rt. 20 & Elk Park Rd. in Girard

One person was injured in a two-car accident in Girard Township early Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, A. F. Dobler Hose was dispatched to a two-car accident at the intersection of Elk Park Road and Route 20 in Girard. Springfield Fire Department and West County Paramedics were called in to assist.

One person was transported via West County Paramedics to a nearby hospital.

State Police in Girard are investigating the cause of the accident.

