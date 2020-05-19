1  of  3
Person killed by train in Girard

Local News
   One person is killed after being struck by a train in Girard overnight.  It 
happened around 11 p-m last night near the Mechanic Street crossing.  The train
was heading east at the time of the accident.  A person riding their bike was
reportedly hit by a train while crossing the tracks.
Reports from the scene indicate that the body was recovered along the tracks,
just east of Rice Avenue, more than a quarter mile away from where the person
was struck.
   Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook was called to the scene.  There's no further
information on the person's identity at this time as officials continue to 
investigate.  We will continue to bring you the latest on this story as more 
information becomes available.

