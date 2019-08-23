Person of interest in Crawford County double homicide case to return to Pennsylvania

A person of interest in the double homicide of a woman and her son could be back in Crawford County by the middle of next week.

District Attorney Francis Schultz said deputies will be getting Jack Turner from Charleston, West Virginia, where Turner was taken into custody.

He is wanted as a person of interest in the Crawford County double homicide of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son.

Turner is also wanted for stealing a car and the robbery of a Millcreek Convenience Store.

If plans don’t change, Turner will be in Crawford County by Wednesday.