Person of interest in Crawford County double murder possible suspect in Erie gas station robbery

Millcreek investigators want to know if a suspect wanted for the murder of two people in Crawford County over the weekend also robbed a Millcreek gas station.

Those investigators released images of the man and vehicle involved in the robbery of the Kwik Fill in the 3300 block of West 38 Street.

State Troopers are looking for Jack Elijah Turner in connection to the crime that killed a woman and child. The victims are 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her 10-year-old son. State Police said they were called to the Buchard Road scene about 10 p.m. Saturday night after family members returned home to find the two victims.

Turner is described as a white man with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is around 5’11. He has a tattoo on his right hand.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect and the car fit the descriptions in both crimes.