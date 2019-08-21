Person of Interest in double homicide case has agreed to return to Pennsylvania to face questioning

A person of interest in the double homicide case of a woman and her son has agreed to return to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police want to question Jack Turner in the Crawford County murders of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son.

Turner was apprehended at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

In a brief hearing, Tuner agreed not to fight a return to Pennsylvania where he will be questioned about the deaths. He could also face charges of stealing a car, and robbing a Millcreek Convenience Store.

Authorities here now have 10 days to make arrangements to have Turner returned.

