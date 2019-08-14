Person of interest in double murder case and armed robbery apprehended in West Virginia

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A man who Pennsylvania State Police call a person of interest in the murders of a woman and her son in Crawford County has been apprehended in West Virginia.

Jack Elijah Turner was arrested by Federal authorities at 1 p.m. today at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

Turner is considered a person of interest in the murder of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her 10-year-old son.

The victims were discovered by family members at their residence along Buchard Road in Randolph Township around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers believe Turner stole a car at the murder scene, then drove to a Kwik Fill and proceeded to rob the store.

He is being held in West Virginia, but will be returned to Pennsylvania to face those charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar