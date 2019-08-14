Person of interest in double murder case and armed robbery apprehended in West Virginia

A man who Pennsylvania State Police call a person of interest in the murders of a woman and her son in Crawford County has been apprehended in West Virginia.

Jack Elijah Turner was arrested by Federal authorities at 1 p.m. today at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

Turner is considered a person of interest in the murder of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her 10-year-old son.

The victims were discovered by family members at their residence along Buchard Road in Randolph Township around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers believe Turner stole a car at the murder scene, then drove to a Kwik Fill and proceeded to rob the store.

He is being held in West Virginia, but will be returned to Pennsylvania to face those charges.