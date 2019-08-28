Person of interest of Crawford County double murder in custody

A person of interest in a suspected double murder is back in the custody of Crawford County.

21-year old Jack Turner is wanted for questioning in the deaths of his 49-year old stepmom Shannon Whitman and her 10-year old son. The two were found in a residence on state Route 198 in Guys Mills.

Police believe that Turner stole Whitman’s car and may also have been responsible for a convenience store robbery in Millcreek.

Turner was apprehended at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia and agreed to return to Pennsylvania.