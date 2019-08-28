Person of interest of Crawford County double murder in custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A person of interest in a suspected double murder is back in the custody of Crawford County.

21-year old Jack Turner is wanted for questioning in the deaths of his 49-year old stepmom Shannon Whitman and her 10-year old son. The two were found in a residence on state Route 198 in Guys Mills.

Police believe that Turner stole Whitman’s car and may also have been responsible for a convenience store robbery in Millcreek.

Turner was apprehended at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia and agreed to return to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar