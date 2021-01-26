Person of interest taken into custody following Union City homicide investigation

Following a recent homicide investigation that is taking place in Union City tonight, Pennsylvania State Police have released a report stating that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Earlier tonight just before 6 p.m. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks were dispatched to a private residence on Parker Road in Union Township for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival an individual was found deceased at the scene. A person of interest has been identified and is currently in custody.

According to State Police, there is no known threat to the community. The investigation is still ongoing.

