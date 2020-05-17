Person trapped after Sunday two-car collision on West 38th and Cherry Street

A two car collision that involved entrapment took place this afternoon on West 38th and Cherry Street. An SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the collision.

Erie Fire Department, Erie Police and Emergycare arrived at the scene. The driver of the SUV was removed with the use of the jaws of life.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital. The driver suffered unknown injuries while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.