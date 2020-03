Are you out of work right now and worried about keeping your pet fed? Well, there is help in Erie.

People facing hard times can use Pet Food Banks so your furry friend won’t go hungry.

Two places in Erie host food banks to give dog and cat owners pet food if funds are limited. The Pet Food Banks are beneficial to many, so donations are always welcome and accepted.

To learn more, check out Odessa Meredith’s full digital exclusive report only on yourerie.com.