Pet photo contest geared towards benefiting local animal rescues

Two Erie dental therapy dogs are at the center of an effort to collect donations for area animal shelters.

Meet 4-year old Gizmo and two-year old Gadget. They work at the “Sleep Denistry Erie” to help patients that may have dental anxiety as well as special needs patients.

Their mission is also to have dog owners send pictures of their four-legged furry friends to help with saving other dogs.

The photo contest would benefit local animal rescues in Erie, including H.O.P.E. and the Millcreek Animal Hospital. The organizer of the fundraiser says she loves being part of a mission that can impact the community.

“I love being part of it. I like the whole creative aspect of it. I like being involved in the community. The rescue organization, the helping of the animals, I love doing that. I like creating a calendar. I just love the whole aspect of everything.” said Debbie Garcia, Office Manager at Sleep Denistry of Erie.

The contest ends on August 31st, and the winners will be announced on September 15th. You can click here for more details of the contest.

