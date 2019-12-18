Pet scams on the rise during the holiday season

Scammers everywhere are hard at work during the holidays, even when it comes to finding a new furry friend.

Puppy scams are on the rise, especially in Erie County.

These types of scammers are active online with the use of fake websites and through popular social media apps.

Facebook and Instagram are some of the most popular apps that are used to get attention from victims, however, there are ways to figure out whether or not a breeder for any type of pet is real.

“Do a little bit of research on the website and the type of pet you’re buying so you know what the average price is for that type of pet. If you see deals online that are too good to be true, they probably are,” said Pam Marlowe, Public Relations Coordinator, Better Business Bureau.

