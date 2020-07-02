Pet Therapy Parade continues at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital

Patients at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital were greeted with wagging tails as the pet therapy parade continues.

More than 10 dogs and their owners made a visit Thursday morning to give patients and front line workers a smile.

Typically, Therapy Dogs United partners with hospitals to bring dogs into the hospital to comfort patients. Due to visitation policies, they have not been able to visit.

Dr. Chris Clark, the president of Saint Vincent Hospital, says this provides a distraction from the pandemic.

“This is something we’re not able to do. We’re not able to offer to patients right now. Much like volunteer services have been suspended for the short term. We can celebrate what value they bring to patients under normal circumstances.” Clark said.

The parade made loops around the cancer center as well as the main hospital building.