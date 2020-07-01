Pet therapy parade visits local hospitals

A pet therapy parade is making it’s way around area hospitals.

There were about ten dogs of all shapes and sizes at UPMC Hamot that came to visit healthcare workers.

Typically Therapy Dogs United partners with hospitals to bring dogs into the hospital to comfort patients, but due to the visitation policies they have not been able to visit.

On July 1st, a modified version took place as dogs lined up outside with their owners and walked around in order to thank workers.

“It’s such a good therapy for these patients. The dogs come in and they forget where they are for that moment in time. It brings out heartwarming conversations with them too,” said Angela Pastuha, Unit Director at UPMC Hamot.

On July 2nd the therapy dogs will be at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.