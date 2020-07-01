Pet Therapy Parade visits UPMC Hamot Health Care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of challenges, but here is a story that will leave your tails wagging. A pet therapy parade made its way around area hospitals

There were about ten dogs of all shapes and sizes at UPMC Hamot to visit health care workers.

Typically, Therapy Dogs United partners with hospitals to bring dogs into the hospital to comfort patients, but due to visitation policies, they have not been able to visit.

Today, a modified version took place. Lining up outside, the dogs and their owners walked around thanking the workers.

“It is such a good therapy for these patients. The dogs come in and they forget where they are for that moment in time. It brings out heartwarming conversations with them too.” said Angela Pastuha, Unit Director at UPMC Hamot.

The dogs will visit AHN Saint Vincent tomorrow.