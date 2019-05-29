Pet tips to keep your pet comfortable during a storm.

With the spring storm season in full swing, the Humane Society of Erie County has a few tip to keep your pet comfortable during a storm.

Executive Director Nicole Bawol says every pet is different when reacting to storms. Some may not be bothered by the storm others many need attention, and some may need a sedative. Bawol adding owners should watch their pets behaviors like heavy panting and tucking their tails. If you notice these signs your pet might be anxious due to the storm.

“If your the care taker of a pet and maybe it’s an indoor\outdoor cat that you might have,” said Bawol. “I still suggest you try to get that cat, in the garage or bring them into a safe haven .

