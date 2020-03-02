Pete Buttigieg suspends his 2020 presidential campaign

Pete Buttigieg announced on Sunday that he has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign.

Samiar Nefzi spoke with political experts about Buttigieg’s announcement.

Buttigieg made the announcement and promised to help bring a “new Democratic president come January.”

“At this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together, so tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency,” said Buttigeg.

Buttigieg ended his campaign Sunday night just days before Super Tuesday.

It was met with mixed reaction, some not surprised by Buttigieg’s move, but more surprised by the timing of the announcement.

“Everybody is surprised I think that it was this early. A lot of folks thought he might hold out until after Super Tuesday. With the number of moderate candidates in this race, it makes strategic sense that one of them got out now before the big contest Tuesday,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz said Buttigieg resonates with voters who were looking for an inspirational candidate.

Political analyst Joe Morris says he doesn’t think this will be the end for Buttigieg.

“I would be shocked if we don’t see Pete Buttigieg in the future. He has made a splash when he came on to the national stage and I don’t think anything he did on the campaign suggests that he’s anything but here to stay,” said Joe Morris, Mercyhurst Political Analysis.

Morris added polling suggests a bulk of Buttigiegs’ support will go to Elizabeth Warren or possibly Mike Bloomberg. He also adds Bloomberg and Buttigieg are Washington outsiders.

“If he ends up doing a little better on Super Tuesday, than that was expected just a week ago. It’s in all likelihood the result of Buttigiegs supporters moving his way,” said Morris.

As for if any of the Democratic candidates running are strong enough to beat President Donald Trump, Wertz believes so.

“I think any of the Democrats running right now are strong enough to beat Donald Trump. They all come at it from different perspectives. I think anyone of them is individually strong enough to take on this president,” said Wertz.

As for who the Democratic front runner is, Morris and Wertz say it’s still too early.