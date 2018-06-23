Peter Frampton and Steve Miller Band concert canceled

Presque Isle State Park - Countless businesses and organizations in the area pitched in to make the 2018 Best Summer Night event, featuring Peter Frampton and the Steve Miller Band was canceled last minute. This, according to a news release sent out by the Presque Isle Partnership during the concert's pre-party, to due unpredictable and unsafe weather conditions.

The decision did not come lightly. Many of the organizations who helped organize the event obviously held out until the last minute as everything was set up on Beach 11 and ready to go. As we arrived, many of those attending the pre-party had just gotten the news.

Dylan Pomorski, a hopeful concert go-er tells us, "It would have been awesome to see but at the same time I would have loved to see them on a bright sun shiney day." But as for now, it's unclear if the acts will reschedule their Erie concert. Organizers say they are making every effort to bring them back. If and when that date is set, we'll let you know on Jet 24, Fox 66 and right here on Yourerie.com.