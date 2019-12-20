Peter Mayer Band concert at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

A packed crowd enjoys the sounds of the holidays tonight.

Peter Mayer’s Stars and Promises 20-year anniversary show makes a stop at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Peter Mayer is best known as the lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffett’s band. The band also joined by Saint James Choir Singers.

“We don’t have concerts very often, especially people from Los Angeles and touring the country so this is a big deal for us. We have some good workers who got it together pretty quickly and we’re looking forward to maybe doing this next year too.” said Raymond Hahn of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The band has been bringing their show to Erie since 2004.