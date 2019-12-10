Petition against bringing a community college to Erie County continues to grow

A petition against bringing a community college to Erie County is continuing to grow.

The petition was created by Brent Davis who says he started this as an effort to have tax payers voices heard.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 10th, there are more than 1,100 signatures online and an undetermined amount of hand signatures.

Davis explained that once this took off online, people began helping knock on doors to generate more signatures.

“He has not answered the question ‘how will this be paid for with sustainable revenue without increasing taxes;’ they can’t answer that question. Until that question can be answered, we don’t need a community college here in Erie County,” said Brent Davis, Creator of the petition.

According to Davis, the goal is to have 10,000 signatures by the time of the county’s community college evidentiary hearing in March.