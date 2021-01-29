PFBC announces several changes to upcoming 2021 trout season

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced several changes to the upcoming 2021 trout season during its quarterly business meeting Jan. 25.

For the 2021 trout season, the PFBC will operate under a consolidated statewide schedule for all counties.

The PFBC will begin pre-season trout stocking operations on Feb. 15, 2021. All streams that are designated as Stocked Trout Waters will be closed to angling when stocking begins on Feb. 15.

A single Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will occur on Saturday, March 27, and a single Statewide Opening Day of trout season will take place on Saturday, April 3. (Because the mentored youth days were cancelled in 2020, all Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season.)

The PFBC also announced that trout stocked in lakes, reservoirs, and ponds during the pre-season will be open to catch-and-release angling but may not be harvested until Statewide Mentored Youth Day and Statewide Opening Day.

Also, fishing will be closed on the Lake Erie Tributaries and Presque Isle Bay from 12:01 a.m. on April 2 until 8:00 a.m. on April 3.

“Thank you to the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania for their understanding as we continue to experience these changes together and get back on the water in 2021,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “The move to an earlier statewide schedule for trout season ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days. We wanted to give anglers as much time and information as possible to plan ahead, and we think they will especially like having the stocking dates and locations available at their fingertips again this year on our FishBoatPA mobile app and website (www.fishandboat.com). Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year. We appreciate the cooperation of the anglers as we prepare for the safest season possible and encourage them to enjoy their local waters.”

The PFBC will be reintroducing limited volunteer opportunities in 2021.

Volunteer opportunities will not be available to the general public, but recruited from an existing pool of individuals who have traditionally assisted with float stocking and bucket carrying organized through local conservation organizations, schools, and other groups. All volunteers selected will be required to wear personal protective gear, including masks and gloves, and practice social distancing while participating in stocking operations.

“We appreciate the feedback we received from many anglers who were disappointed last season because we suspended volunteer stocking help due to pandemic. While we welcome the day when we can all return to normal, we think that offering these limited volunteer opportunities this season is a big step in the right direction,” said Richard Lewis, President of the PFBC Board of Commissioners. “With the help of these experienced volunteers, we will be able to most effectively spread the trout out throughout the streams to provide the best opening day experience for all anglers as well as sustained fishing throughout the spring.”

To inform anglers of trout stocking dates and locations, a stocking schedule will be provided on the PFBC website and FishBoatPA mobile app beginning on February 1. (Anglers are reminded that all stocking dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors, and they should check the stocking schedule throughout the season.)

PFBC also announced two upcoming events during the meeting: a Virtual Outdoor Expo, which will take place during the week of February 8-12; and a Virtual Fisheries Summit, scheduled for Saturday, February 20.

The Virtual Outdoor Expo will consist of a series of informative and entertaining discussion sessions with PFBC staff and partners on fishing and boating related topics, which will be viewable throughout the week on the PFBC Facebook page, Facebook.com/PaFishandBoat. Some of the sessions will be streamed live and will include an opportunity to submit questions in advance or interact with presenters during the session. A full schedule of expo sessions will be announced next week and will include: Kayaking 101: What’s Behind Pennsylvania’s Fastest Growing Boating Trend; Conversation with a Waterways Conservation Officer; and Let’s Talk Muskies, featuring PFBC Hatcheries and Fisheries staff.

The Virtual Fisheries Summit will consist of presentations from PFBC Fisheries staff that will be made available for online viewing throughout the day on February 20. The summit will highlight the diversity of fisheries available in Pennsylvania, and will include presentations on Black Bass, Catfish, Inland Striped Bass, Panfish, Walleye, and wild and stocked Trout. A full schedule of events and viewing instructions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The next meeting of the PFBC Board of Commissioners is scheduled for April 12-13, 2021.