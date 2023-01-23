(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A downward trend in boating-related fatalities is being credited to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) decade-long Mandatory Cold Weather Life Jacket Requirement.

The regulation was created in 2012 and requires all boaters on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe, kayak or standup paddleboard, to wear a life jacket from November 1 to April 30.

“Before the law went into effect, six out of 10 people who went into the water during the cold month period, did not survive that capsizing,” said John Mahn, PFCB District 2 commissioner and Boating Committee chairman. “Now, with that law in place, with people wearing their lifejackets, that number is two out of 10. So, the numbers show that wearing a lifejacket makes a heck of a difference.”

According to a release, boating accident data shows that while the number of boating accidents during the cold weather months has remained comparable over the 10-year period, fatalities have decreased from 58% in 2012 to 17% in 2022.

And even though the spring and summer months are when the majority of boating-related incidents occur, the largest percentage of fatalities has historically occurred during the cold weather months.

“Despite the air temperature, the water is still cold. So, during that cold weather period, even into April and May, be sure that you have your life jacket and that you’re wearing it properly. It’ll save your life,” Mahn added.