PFBC encourages boaters to use caution on the water in the upcoming days

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is encouraging boaters to use caution on the water in the upcoming days.

With a combination of heavy rain, warmer temperatures, and accelerated snowmelt forecasted throughout parts of Pennsylvania over the next several days, the PFBC is reminding boaters to use caution.

“Water levels can rise rapidly under these conditions and become extremely dangerous,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “Heavy rains and snow melt can lead to ice jams and immediate flash flooding, and water levels can remain at unsafe levels for several days. Check the forecast, and if there is any question about the safety of your boating or fishing trip due to weather, please don’t go.”

The PFBC says people should be aware of slippery streambank conditions and refrain from entering high, fast-moving, and muddy water that offers low visibility and can conceal submerged obstacles like large rocks and downed tree limbs.

“You may be anxious to try out your new kayak or fishing rod as soon as you get it, but please consider the risks before hitting the water right now,” said Eric Hussar, PFBC District 5 Commissioner. “Not only will conditions be high and rough, but even on an unseasonably warm winter day, water temperatures are frigid enough to cause cold water shock and hypothermia should you fall in or capsize.”

To learn more about boating safety visit the Water Safety and Wear It Pennsylvania pages on the PFBC website. To purchase a 2021 fishing license or launch permit visit www.fishandboat.com.