PFBC reminds residents to practice safe and sober boating; offers $1 fishing licenses on Labor Day

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is reminding residents to practice safe and sober boating, and is offering $1 fishing licenses on Labor Day.

Fishing licenses will be available for $1 Labor Day only.

The special license is now available for purchase for residents and non-residents 16 or older online through The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com), which is accessible from the FishBoatPA mobile app, or the PFBC website. Fishing licenses may be printed or saved digitally and displayed on a phone or other smart device.

To date in 2020, there have been nine boating-related fatalities in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired. The blood alcohol limit for boat operators is .08%,

According to an annual report from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), there were 613 boating fatalities recorded nationwide in 2019. Of those fatalities, where the cause of death was known, 79% of victims drowned. Of those who drowned, 86% of victims were not wearing a life jacket. Alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2019, accounting for over 100 deaths, or 23% of total fatalities.

Out of Pennsylvania’s eight boating fatalities, seven of the eight (87.5%) victims in 2019 were not wearing life jackets, and in one of the incidents (12%), alcohol may have been a contributing factor. In addition, seven of the eight victims (87.5%) in Pennsylvania had not taken, or it was unknown if they had taken a boating safety education course.

To date in 2020, alcohol use is suspected in three (33.3%) of the nine fatal cases. All nine of the victims (100%) were not wearing a life jacket. At least 5 (55.5%) of the victims had either not taken, or it is unknown if they had taken a formal boating education safety course.

“We know that a lot of people are looking forward to getting out on the water this holiday weekend. Our goal is to make sure they get home safely,” said Col. Corey Britcher, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “Waterways conservation officers (WCOs) will be patrolling rivers, lakes, and streams across the Commonwealth checking for required safety equipment and signs of impaired boating.”

Pennsylvania law requires that a USCG-approved wearable life jacket is present on the boat for each person aboard. Children ages 12 and under must always wear a life jacket when underway in any boat 20 feet or less in length and in all canoes and kayaks.