Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School plays host to ServErie diaper distribution day

ServErie hosting a diaper distribution day at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

The diapers were donated by members of Grace Church. Marcus Atkinson, the Executive Director of ServErie, saying they wanted to bring this event to the school for its location. Atkinson added they have a special connection with them previously doing work at the facility.

The organization is giving away just over 5,000 diapers.

“This is a tangible need that many of us don’t think about on a day to day basis, but it exists.” Atkinson said. “We felt very proud to be able to be the conduit to make this connection to everyday people.”

Atkinson adding he hopes to host another diaper drive sometime this year.