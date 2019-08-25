Pfeiffer-Burleigh hosts free back to school haircuts

If you’re looking to get a free haircut before you go back to school, Michael Makes Lives Better has you covered.

Hundreds of residents are expected to take part in the hair cutting event. The organization is giving children the opportunity to get a haircut before heading back from summer break.

Children will also receive a free backpack with school supplies donated from local businesses and organizations. The barbers have been chosen by the organization to help cut children’s hair.

What our goal is to relieve some economic stress and pressure off families. People that just may not have it. ” said Michael Hooks, the president of Michael Making Lives Better.

This is the 14th year the event has been held.