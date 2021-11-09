Pfeiffer Burleigh incorporates Peaceful Playground

Students at Pfeiffer Burleigh now have a safe space to play thanks to the school’s designation as a community school.

Corporate partner Erie Insurance is working together with the United Way of Erie County and Pfeiffer Burleigh to unveil the “Peaceful Playground” located on the school grounds.

Peaceful Playground offers school children a safe play environment to enhance learning, prevent bullying and school injuries, and promote positive social interactions while playing.

“Playground is really just what it sounds like. I mean it was designated to help us incorporate and teach kids social skills through play,” said Megan Easter, Community School Director at Pfeiffer Burleigh.

Easter added that the Peaceful Playground is the playing field for students facing barriers to success in school.

