Pharmacy Innovations now offering rapid COVID-19 tests

Members of the Erie community now have another place to go to receive a rapid COVID-19 test.

Pharmacy Innovations on West 17th Street is offering rapid COVID-19 testing. The pharmacy is offering tests on Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

One pharmacist says staff at Pharmacy Innovations have observed that it can be difficult to schedule a rapid COVID-19 test in the City of Erie.

“I’ve tried to get a rapid test myself, and it is close to impossible here. We know that there are a lot of people that are traveling and need the COVID test to work and things like that. We wanted to be able to offer this service to our community.” said Jennifer Barlekoff.

You can schedule a rapid COVID-19 test with Pharmacy Solutions by clicking here.