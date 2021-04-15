Phase one completed this week for Vernon Square Apartments

A once outdated and falling apart motel in Crawford County has a new lease on life.

Wesbury has transformed the old Days Inn motel in Vernon Township into an apartment complex for those 55 and up.

This week, Wesbury celebrated the completion of its first phase of the Vernon Square Apartments. This includes a lobby area, pool, fitness center and 15 apartments.

“We will probably have a three phase program as we roll this out. 15 apartments are available in this first phase and we will move on to approximately 80 units when it’s all said and done.” said Melissa Porter.

Porter says they plan to complete one phase a year if everything goes as planned. This is not income-based housing but called “Middle income housing.”

It’s geared to senior citizens looking for straight rental and the flexibility of a maintenance-free lifestyle. They plan to see a big influx of seniors over the next ten years.

“We are seeing a lot of development around our region in preparation to have our community ready and offer options to seniors of different incomes and preferences for what they are seeking in their retirement years.” Porter said.

There are one and two bedroom floor plans, some with balconies and patios. Many are handicap accessible.

“The front end of the building will be designated for office space. We will not have any kind of retail tenants where there is a lot of coming and going traffic, but we are prepared to have some office space available in phase two.” Porter said.

Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat says he is glad to see the upgrade, especially on such a busy road.

“It was really starting to become dilapidated and it was almost becoming a nuisance property. They came in and put multi-millions of dollars into it and we could not ask for a better company to come in and do that, so we are really happy to have them.” Horvat said.

Right now, the apartment complex has only seven tenants and they are accepting applications.

