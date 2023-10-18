Construction continues on State Street as the city has implemented a Streetscape plan to improve downtown.

You may have noticed construction work being done along State Street, south of 12th Street.

Staff from the City of Erie Engineering Department said this is the first phase of the project.

They said once this is complete, they will begin work below Perry Square.

“There’s two separate contracts out there right now. Both of them have been coordinating very well together. The plan right now is for them to work through the winter the best they can. Obviously, there’s going to be some weather shutdowns. We know that, living in Erie, but spring of 2024 this work here should be wrapped up,” said Jason Sayers, assistant city engineer for the city of Erie.

Sayers said this is a $3.5 million project that is funded by a variety of grants.