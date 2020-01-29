Phase one of trail expansion along Peninsula Drive approved in Millcreek

Phase one of a trail expansion along Peninsula Drive is approved in Millcreek.

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a grant to fund the addition of a 12 foot wide trail, which starts at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, then heads down Peninsula Drive to the entrance of Presque Isle.

The township applied for the grant last year after a study was done between Millcreek, the DCNR, and PennDOT to look at access to the Peninsula.

One of the recommendations is to extend the trail up to West 6th Street.

“It’s a fairly pricey proposition, so we have to do it in phases. We view this as the first phase,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development, Millcreek Township.

The Millcreek Supervisors also approved a LERTA application for Eriez Magnetics to build a 30,000 square foot addition onto their existing facility on Wager Road.