Philadelphia man lands record flathead catfish

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has certified a new state record flathead catfish.

34-year old Jonathan Pierce, of Philadelphia, was fishing from the bank of the Schuylkill River. He baited a brown trout head onto an 8/0 circle hook and cast his 10-foot, 6-inch surf rod lined with 50-pound braided fishing line and 20-foot 60- pound test monofilament leader into 12 feet of water.

The record catch happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 24th.

Pierce landed the catfish with his girlfriend Angelina Wilson helping to net the fish and lift it onto the river wall. It officially weighed in at 56 pounds, 3 ounces

The previous record occurred in April 2019, when an angler caught a 50- pound, 7 ounce flathead catfish in the Susquehanna River.

Upon weighing the fish and the declaration of the new state record, Pierce returned the flathead catfish alive to the Schuykill River.

