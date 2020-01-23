Philadelphia Museum of Art apologizes to staffers after complaints from Joshua Helmer

The Philadelphia Art Museum’s CEO held a closed staff meeting to apologize to the staff members after several complaints from female staffers former executive– Joshua Helmer.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, art museum CEO Timothy Rub apologized for the confidence he had put in Helmer. This is the first time that Rub has commented since the January 10th New York Times article.

The article claims several females made complaints about Helmer’s behavior in Philadelphia as well as in Erie. Reports say that about 200 of the 500 employees attended the meeting.

Joshua Helmer has yet to comment on the New York Times article.